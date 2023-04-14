After many years of work in Germany, Minela and Milan returned to Serbia.

Young married couple Čungulović. Minela and Milan from the promised Germany, they returned to the village of Vratna near Negotin after many years of work. Those in the aforementioned village have a house and property where they work from morning to night. However, this young couple admits that they like this kind of life, because it is healthy, and they have more time for their children.

Minela and Milan planted garlic first, and they also planned strawberries and porcini mushrooms.

“Nobody deals with garlic here, so we decided to start it. Life in the countryside is healthy and interesting, there is always something to do,” says this young couple. Their focus is also on planting mushrooms, some of which will be marinated.

“We decided on that, because I was craving oysters.We went to Negotin, looked for them and they are nowhere to be found. So we set out to produce them ourselves, but we saw that people were interested in it. Now we plan to go for a much larger production,” says Milan for the YouTube channel “Life of young people in the village”.

On their property, Milan and Minela have the opportunity to produce organic food, a large part of which ends up abroad.

(World)