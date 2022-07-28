A US Department of Defense employee and his wife have lived under the identities of two dead Texas children for decades: now they have been charged with identity theft and conspiracy against the government, according to Honolul federal court documents released yesterday. . The evidence gathered by the investigators, however, indicates a much more explosive lead: the two could be spies in the pay of Moscow.
