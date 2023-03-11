If you want to read something fresh, pleasant, with situations bordering on the absurd: then you mustn’t miss Miki Yoshikawa’s “A Couple of Cuckoos”, published by Star Comics.

An engaging manga, in which the sixteen-year-old student Nagi Umino studies fiercely in order to be the first in the school and thus declare himself to the student Hiro Segawa with whom he is in love, who is the best in the Institute.

However, Nagi grew up in a family that is not his, as he was mistakenly mistaken. at the time of birth. Now he has the opportunity to go and meet his real biological parents.

Going to the appointment, he comes across the high school student Erika Amano, who attends an important female institute for rich families, and is famous on social media. The girl offers him to become her boyfriend, as she was forced by her family to marry a boy she doesn’t know…

Upon getting to know his real family which is very rich, they introduce him to the other daughter who was swapped at birth and to his amazement it is Erika, in addition the mysterious boy who is to marry is Nagi…

Brilliant story, fast with simple drawings that give the right atmosphere of what this manga should be, funny with romantic hints, in a succession of ambiguous and grotesque situations, also because Nagi is a diligent student, a person who living in a family who runs a small restaurant, has always been busy, unlike Erika, whose family is an entrepreneur in the restaurant sector, so she has always lived in luxury, so much so that she is listless, with thoughts of futile things. Two very different and therefore functional characters in the story that presents an escalation of hilarity, especially when they go to live together.

We thank: