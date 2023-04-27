A court in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo has ordered a blockade of Telegram across Brazil

A Brazilian court in the state of Espírito Santo has ordered the temporary blocking of Telegram, a popular messaging app, across Brazil. Wellington judge Lopes da Silva made the decision after Telegram operators refused to hand over all the data they had regarding the information and activities of two neo-Nazi groups on the platform. The request was made following an attack carried out last November in two schools in the city of Aracruz: a 16-year-old boy had killed four people by gunfire, and subsequent investigations revealed that he had anticipated the his intentions in two neo-Nazi chats on Telegram.