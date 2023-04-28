A court in The Hague stops serial sperm donor who fathered over 550 children

The serial sperm donor who in 15 years has contributed to the birth of at least 550 children will no longer be able to continue with his activity, under penalty of a fine of 100 thousand euros for each new born. This was decided by the court in The Hague which thus closed the case of the musician Jonathan Meijer, known since 2017 for having donated his sperm in various clinics in the Netherlands and in over 13 foreign countries.