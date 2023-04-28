Home » A court in The Hague stops serial sperm donor who fathered over 550 children
World

A court in The Hague stops serial sperm donor who fathered over 550 children

by admin
A court in The Hague stops serial sperm donor who fathered over 550 children

The serial sperm donor who in 15 years has contributed to the birth of at least 550 children will no longer be able to continue with his activity, under penalty of a fine of 100 thousand euros for each new born. This was decided by the court in The Hague which thus closed the case of the musician Jonathan Meijer, known since 2017 for having donated his sperm in various clinics in the Netherlands and in over 13 foreign countries.

See also  [Military hotspot]NATO actively responds to Russian nuclear threats | Current affairs military | Nuclear weapons | US military

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at...

Russia introduces life imprisonment for traitors | Info

Venezuela, Juan Guaidò takes refuge in the US...

Panzica from Termita wins the Sicilian contest and...

Blue Lord’s winter 2023 campaign celebrates the company’s...

Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association: Assist...

Crvena zvezda-Zadar live broadcast of the ABA playoffs...

Lecce-Udinese 1-0 | The photo gallery: relive the...

The Equilibra Trophy is held in Palermo on...

Teodora Džehverović pictures in thong | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy