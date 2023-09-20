A Culinary Journey Through Time: The Oldest Restaurant in the World, Botin House

A Centennial Gastronomic Experience in the Heart of Spain

More than 300 years guarantee it, the restaurant Botin House not only serves quality traditional Spanish food but boasts one of the most impressive achievements in history, by being the oldest restaurant in the world in accordance with the Guinness Book of Records. A space of veneration and above all, a monument to Spanish gastronomy.

Restore, beyond just eating

Restaurants have been part of our world for approximately 300 years. The invention is attributed to the French, gluttonous visionaries who devised the perfect plan for people to pay to fill their stomachs with delicious and highly elaborate food. The origin of the word restaurant comes from restoring, that is, putting something in the state it previously had. An opportunity to mend that fuel-starved stomach.

Inns were the beginnings of many of the oldest restaurants in the world. Photo: Capture the Atlas

Although it is true that similar establishments existed long before, as were the inns. They had similar characteristics, such as sharing the idea of ​​food and beverage service. Although the big difference was that the inns also offer lodging services. Another distinctive feature is that the restaurants are distinguished by having varied menus and more sophisticated dishes.

Restaurants became an excellent option for recreation and entertainment. Over the years, restaurants became very important and for the same reason, new recipes, new professions were developed and they were even promoted as tourist destinations. For example, the Michelin Guide a list of recommended places.

Restaurants were excellent locations to develop the French Revolution. Restaurants were excellent locations to develop the French Revolution. Photo: Paris. The Eiffel tour. The restaurant hall / Neurdein / Roger-Viollet

Restaurants have had a lot of importance in the history of humanity, as an example of this is the relevance they had as meeting points during the French Revolution. Spaces where, in addition to fighting hunger, It was fought intellectually and strategically.

The oldest restaurant in the world

In 1725, Booty’s Nephew was inaugurated, a place that would ultimately become an iconic and very representative restaurant for Spanish cuisine. It is currently considered the oldest restaurant in the world. Located in the old Hosteria Botín, this place was responsible for feeding its clients and giving them shelter. Over the years, it would become a restaurant with the name Spanish Fonda.

Continue reading the story

The Sobrino de Botín restaurant, a unique place in the world. Photo: Centennial Restaurants and Taverns of Madrid

As an aside, it is important to mention the name of the French chef Baker file, who was the first to open a place especially intended for catering in 1765. Both the Fonda Española at that time, as well as other establishments, were first born as inns or inns, and later became restaurants.

Later it would change its name to Casa Botín, founded by a Frenchman named Jean Botin, who together with his wife arrived in Madrid to work in the King’s court. Over the years they founded the restaurant. When the Botin brothers died, a nephew of the couple would inherit the site and that is why today it is called that.

The place has been named in several works of Spanish literature, which has made it part of Spanish history. But it has also been a space of inspiration for scenarios for various novels by artists such as María Dueñas, Ernest Hemingway, and Benito Pérez Galdos.

Segovian suckling pig, the hallmark of the house

The Casa de Botín restaurant seeks to offer a menu that adheres to the gastronomic traditions of Spain. In this place, you can try suckling pig with the classic Spanish recipe. The Segovian suckling pig is a special meat and which is held in significant esteem by the Spanish people.

The Segovian suckling pig is the most famous dish from the oldest restaurant in the world. Photo: Matador Network

It is one of the most emblematic dishes of the central area of ​​Spain. It consists of a small pig roasted in Castilian style where Slowly roasted with oak wood. The special thing about this suckling pig is that it is roasted in an oven that is more than 300 years old because they still maintain the original. By roasting it in the oven over low heat, it causes the suckling pig to acquire a golden color and the skin becomes caramelized, in addition to obtaining a crispy texture with the skin.

A gastronomic trip to the past

The atmosphere at Restaurante Botín is just as impressive as its food. With their low ceilings, wooden beams, and decor that seems frozen in time, you will feel as if you have gone back in time. The restaurant has maintained its traditional appearance over the years, making it a perfect place to experience the authentic atmosphere of old Spain.

Oldest restaurant in the world. Photo: Casa Botín Cavern/ Centenarios Restaurants and Taverns of Madrid

You can’t visit Botín without trying their selection of wines. The restaurant’s cellar houses a wide variety of Spanish wines that will perfectly complement your meal. If you are a wine connoisseur, this place will take you on a journey of flavors through the wine regions of Spain.

How has Restaurante Botín managed to remain so successful over the years? The secret may be in your unwavering commitment to quality and tradition.

Botín Restaurant is more than just a place to eat; it is an experience that transports you through time and allows you to savor the authentic Spanish culinary tradition. If you ever find yourself in Madrid, you cannot miss the opportunity to try roast suckling pig and enjoy the charm of this legendary place. After all, it’s not every day you can say you’ve eaten at the oldest restaurant in the world.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | IN VIDEO: The majority of Spanish footballers continue with the national team after an agreement with the Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

