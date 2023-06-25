A customer stole a taxi in Belgrade | Info

During the previous night, a film chase took place in Belgrade when an intoxicated customer stole a taxi on Brankovo ​​Most!

Source: Instagram/serbialive_beograd/Printscreen

A video of the chase that took place the previous night in Belgrade appeared on social networks. According to the information that appeared on the Instagram profile “Serbialive_Beograd”, which posted the video, a customer stole a taxi in an intoxicated state!

That person pulled the taxi driver out of the vehicle on Brankovo ​​Most around two hours after midnight. The taxi driver then stopped one of his colleagues and they started chasing the stolen vehicle.

They also called the police and with their help they managed to catch up with him on the highway, after the Dušanovac market. The police surrounded him and “pushed” him with their vehicles into the stop lane, and the driver was then detained.

(MONDO/Serbialive_Beograd)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

