A dam destroyed near Kherson. Exchange of accusations between Russia and Ukraine [VIDEO]

Agile authorities imposed by Russia in the Ukrainian resort of Nova Kakhovka they stated it state of emergency in the city after the failure of the upper structure of the dam and the partial flooding of the area.

About 600 houses – according to the emergency services – have already been flooded and 21 villages have been flooded. According to the authorities, the water level near Nova Kakhovka, occupied by Russia more than 15 months ago, is currently more than 10 meters.

“The Russian military continues to bomb the area where evacuation measures are underway. An hour ago, two police officers were injured in the area,” Kyiv denounced.

“The water has risen and continues to rise. The city is flooded, the Dnepr boulevard is already under water. This means that the water has risen more than 10 meters,” the mayor said, assuring that there is no water in the city. ‘it’s panic.

The Ukrainian advance in southern Donetsk has been halted after the troops suffered “heavy losses”, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by CNN which was unable, however, to verify the news with independent sources. On its Telegram channel, the Defense states that the Russian forces have repulsed a”large-scale offensive” and that the enemy ones have been subjected to attacks by the army, assault and tactical-operational aviation, missile forces and artillery.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainians lost over 1,500 men, 28 tanks, including eight German-made Leopards, and 109 armored fighting vehicles in southern Donetsk.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the statements of the Moscow Defense Minister about the losses inflicted on Ukrainian troops wild fantasies. “To destroy one and a half thousand people, it has to be such a massacre, in one day, over 150 kilometers (90 miles), a hellish massacre,” Wagner’s boss said on Telegram. “Therefore, I think these are just some wild fantasies.” Prigozhin also said Kiev’s troops had advanced near the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which Russia said it had taken control of last month. Russian troops, he said, were “slowly” leaving the village of Berkhivka near Bakhmut, which he called a “disgrace”.

Nova Kakhova dam near Kherson hit overnight. While Kiev and Moscow blame each other for the attack, videos and images of the half-destroyed dam and a huge surge of water heading downstream are circulating on social media. The Ukrainian Army’s Southern Operational Command published a Facebook post, accusing “Russian occupation troops” of blowing up the hydroelectric dam. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that the “destruction” of the Nova Kakhovka dam is the work of “Russian terrorists”.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian territory – writes Zelensky on social media – they should not be left with a single meter, because they use every meter for terror “Only Ukraine’s victory will restore security. And this victory will come. Terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else”, added Zelensky who convened the National Security and Defense Council.

The governor of the Kherson region of Ukraine, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that about 16,000 people were in the “critical area” on the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnieper. The evacuation has started in the upstream districts of Kherson city and people will be taken by bus to the city and then by train to Mykolaiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Moscow’s version is different, according to which the Ukrainian bombings were the cause of the attack. The partial destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant in the coastal areas of the Dnieper was caused by shelling by Ukrainian troops, said the head of the government of the Kherson region, Andrey Alekseenko, according to whom the situation is under control and there is no threat to people’s life. Authorities monitor the water level in the river, Alekseenko added.

As a result of the shelling, the upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed, said the head of the administration of Novaya Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev, according to RIA Novosti. The water level in the city as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station has risen by 2.5 meters. There is currently no need to evacuate the civilian population from Nova Kakhovka due to the threat of possible flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Leontiev added. “In the coastal regions of the Dnieper The situation is under control. There is no threat to people’s lives. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the authorities monitor the water level in the river,” Alekseenko wrote in her channel Telegram.

The attack came on the second day of the Ukrainian army’s operations which are likely to mark the early stages of a mass counter-offensive and could affect any Ukrainian plans for an amphibious assault across the Dnieper.

IAEA: there is no immediate risk for Zaporizhzhia

I reactors of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhia I am at merger risk but at the moment there is no immediate risk, assured the International Atomic Agency which monitors the situation every minute.

“Today the Nova Kakhovka dam was seriously damaged, which caused a significant reduction in the level of the reservoir used to supply cooling water to the plant”, but “at the moment – according to director Raphael Grossi – the risk of meltdown is not high”.

Tajani condemns the dam attack: “Risk of disaster”

“Italy strongly condemns the bombing of the Kakhovka dam, in the Kherson region, which is putting thousands of people at risk and causing an ecological disaster, further aggravating the ongoing humanitarian emergency. I am following with the utmost attention and concern developments, also in relation to the possible consequences on the safety of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant. We stand by our Ukrainian friends and all civilians who are suffering the consequences of this further and brutal attack”, reads a statement released by the deputy premier and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

Heavy bombing

The air defense of Ukraine has destroyed all 35 cruise missiles fired by Russia against the country. This was reported by the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, quoted by the UNIAN news agency. The Russian attack, which began around 12.30 am local time and which had triggered an alarm throughout Ukraine, ended around 4 am. More than 20 aerial targets were identified and destroyed over Kiev, according to the military administration of the city, and none hit the expected targets, as reported by UNIAN. However, the falling debris caused damage. In particular, in the Desnyan district of the capital, asphalt and trolleybus power lines were damaged and shop windows were partially broken. There is still no news available on any casualties.

