Home » A dam in Norway collapses, a power plant is submerged: thousands of people evacuated
World

A dam in Norway collapses, a power plant is submerged: thousands of people evacuated

by admin
A dam in Norway collapses, a power plant is submerged: thousands of people evacuated

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Norway and a power station has been submerged after heavy flooding in recent hours. “We are experiencing a crisis of national dimensions” – said Aud Hove, head of Innlandet county in the south of the country, the most affected by the floods and landslides that made more than 115 roads impassable. “We have never seen such high flood levels in several rivers. Forecasts indicate that flooding will continue to increase in major rivers,” Erik Holmqvist, an official of the Energy and Water Agency, told VG newspaper.

“There are many displaced people, many affected people and huge material damage. The situation is very difficult in large parts of the country,” added Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. The Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power station, located on the banks of the Glomma River, was flooded. Norwegian electricity supplier Hafslund said that following a grid failure at the plant, the dam’s generators stopped working in the early hours of Wednesday. “An automatic system should allow the valves to open in the event of a shutdown,” the company said, adding that at this stage it is not possible to say why this system failed. Flooding then inundated the facility, rendering it inoperative and causing property damage. With the passing of the storm “Hans” from the weekend, Norway and Sweden are facing heavy rains that have caused flooding and landslides.

See also  In Texas the ideal city of Elon Musk, halfway between a dream and a nightmare

You may also like

Usa, Biden launches clampdown on tech investments in...

Traffic accident on Gazelle | Info

Hell in Hawaii: Hurricane Dora fans fires, people...

at least three victims – Corriere TV

Man killed who threatened Biden | Info

MTL Deliveries begin with the new semi-trailer equipped...

“Palermo, agreement with Spal for Prati. The midfielder...

In Norway, a dam broke due to heavy...

Davos will be the Campinas Decor 2023 store...

Floods in Norway due to the storm Hans:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy