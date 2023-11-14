A Decade of APEC: China’s Vision for Asia-Pacific Cooperation

Create a news article using this content The vast Pacific Ocean connects the most dynamic growth belt of the global economy.The 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be held in San Francisco, USA. At present, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region is generally stable, regional cooperation continues to make progress, and peaceful development and win-win cooperation are the mainstream. At the same time, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, with geopolitical tensions and the evolution of the economic landscape overlapping, impacting the development environment and cooperation structure in the Asia-Pacific region. The international community expects this meeting to play a leading role in the Asia-Pacific, build consensus in the Asia-Pacific, and promote all parties to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open, inclusive, innovative in growth, interconnected, and win-win cooperation.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first APEC leaders’ meeting. Over the past 30 years, China’s deepening of reform and opening up have been accompanied by the continuous expansion of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. Since 2013, President Xi Jinping has attended or chaired all APEC leaders’ informal meetings and delivered important speeches. From the “Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future” to the “Asia-Pacific Dream”, from the “Asia-Pacific Partnership” to the “All-round Connectivity Blueprint”, China’s ideas and plans have resonated strongly in the Asia-Pacific region, making more contributions to the stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific.”It is of great significance to strengthening regional cooperation and revitalizing development vitality.””We must follow the trend of the times, maintain a free, open, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, and oppose all forms of protectionism. We must work together to build an open economic and regional cooperation framework, and promote the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area in an open and inclusive spirit. “Ten years ago, in Bali, Indonesia, President Xi Jinping proposed maintaining and developing an open economy and promoting the formation of an open development pattern in the Asia-Pacific region that features policy coordination, growth linkage, and interest integration. It not only focuses on solving the challenges facing the Asia-Pacific, but also opens up opportunities for future development. Come up with good remedies.China’s opening up and development are closely linked to the Asia-Pacific. China has always been a staunch supporter and active promoter of economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. It closely integrates its own development with regional development and drives the overall opening up of the region with its own opening up. Since 2013, President Xi Jinping has always emphasized openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation on the APEC platform, and pushed Asia-Pacific cooperation in the right direction——”APEC is a big family. It is in the common interests of all members to create an open Asia-Pacific economic structure featuring development, innovation, growth linkage, and interest integration. In order to achieve the above goals, Asia-Pacific economies need to jointly build an environment of mutual trust, inclusiveness, cooperation, and win-win.” The Asia-Pacific partnership adds impetus to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.” Nine years ago, at the foot of Yanshan Mountain and by Yanqi Lake, President Xi Jinping pointed out, “The development prospects of the Asia-Pacific depend on today’s decisions and actions. We have the responsibility to create peace and stability for the people of the region. Realize the Asia-Pacific Dream.” The establishment of the Asia-Pacific Partnership and the Asia-Pacific Dream is a major advancement in Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and the Asia-Pacific region’s concept of handling state relations. It outlines a new vision, guides a new direction, and injects new impetus for the long-term development and common prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.”China is willing to work with all parties to take development as the theme, expand opening up, promote regional economic integration and interconnection, promote reform and innovation, and jointly draw a grand picture of Asia-Pacific cooperation.” In 2016, President Xi Jinping proposed China’s Asia-Pacific development and cooperation Plan: With development as the main axis, regional economic integration, interconnection, reform and innovation as the support, and partnership as the guarantee, APEC will form a medium- and long-term cooperation structure and draw a roadmap to the Asia-Pacific community.”The diversity and exchanges and mutual learning of different civilizations, systems, and paths can provide a powerful impetus for the progress of human society. We should be less arrogant and prejudiced, more respectful and tolerant, embrace the richness and diversity of the world, and strive to seek common ground while reserving differences and learn from each other’s strengths. Seeking harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation.” In 2018, President Xi Jinping’s important exposition carried forward the main theme of Asia-Pacific partnership and provided positive energy for Asia-Pacific and global cooperation to move forward on the right track.In 2020, APEC’s Bogor Goals expire and face the historic task of formulating a vision for cooperation after 2020. “Whether it is to win the final victory in the global fight against the epidemic or to promote the recovery of the world economy, the international community must unite and cooperate to jointly cope with the test of the crisis.” President Xi Jinping held high the banner of multilateralism and comprehensively elaborated on the concept and profound connotation of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, emphasizing that the Asia-Pacific Economic cooperation has never been a zero-sum game or a political game in which you lose and I win, but a development platform for mutual achievement and mutual benefit.”We must promote the implementation of the 2040 Vision and build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open, inclusive, innovative in growth, interconnected, and win-win cooperation.” In 2021, President Xi Jinping deeply grasped the general trend of regional development and the trend of progress of the times, and clearly pointed out that openness is the key to Asia-Pacific cooperation. The lifeline of our country is to adhere to open regionalism.”Uphold international fairness and justice and build a peaceful and stable Asia-Pacific”, “Adhere to openness and inclusiveness to build an Asia-Pacific with common prosperity”, “Adhere to green and low-carbon development and build a clean and beautiful Asia-Pacific”, “Adhere to a shared destiny and build an Asia-Pacific that is supportive of each other.” In 2022, President Xi Jinping put forward major proposals on the future development and cooperation of the Asia-Pacific, setting an action guideline for APEC to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and create new glories for regional cooperation.…………From drawing a blueprint, to improving the structure, to solid promotion, China’s ideas build consensus on regional cooperation, China’s plans illuminate the way forward for pragmatic cooperation, and China’s actions promote regional dreams.“President Xi Jinping’s cooperation proposals provide important guidance for APEC members to respond to the challenge of the epidemic and achieve economic recovery.” “China’s plan to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future is of great significance to strengthening regional cooperation and revitalizing development vitality.” “China advocates guiding the Asia-Pacific Cooperation is moving in the right direction and making important contributions to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity.”… In the eyes of international people, China’s plan and China’s role demonstrate the responsibility and responsibility of a big country.Over the years, China’s ideas and propositions have been written into important APEC outcome documents many times: Chinese initiatives account for more than half of the hundreds of outcome initiatives of the APEC Leaders’ Beijing Meeting; the “2040 APEC Putrajaya Vision” adopted in 2020 “Proposed to build an open, dynamic, strong, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community in 2040 to achieve common prosperity of the Asia-Pacific people and future generations, embodying the core concept of the Asia-Pacific community with a shared future; the “2040 APEC Putrajaya” adopted in 2021 Asia-Pacific Vision” implementation plan, reaffirming the need to implement the APEC “Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap” and APEC Connectivity Blueprint initiated by China; the “2022 APEC Leaders’ Declaration” adopted in 2022 and the “Bangkok Goals for Bio-Circular Green Economy” “, embodying China’s policy propositions on jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and new development concepts… International public opinion evaluates that China has become a leading force in uniting all parties to deal with common challenges.”We must view Asia-Pacific cooperation from a strategic and long-term perspective, maintain APEC’s main channel status in regional cooperation, and maintain the correct direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation.” The seeds of Putrajaya’s vision have been sown, and China looks forward to cultivating them with all parties. The flower of prosperity for the common development…

Related