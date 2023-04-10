A delegation of South Korean parliamentarians went to Fukushima to investigate and oppose the discharge of Japanese nuclear sewage into the sea!

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-10 07:47

China News Service, April 9 (Xinhua) According to Yonhap News Agency, the “Japan Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Sewage Countermeasure Team” (hereinafter referred to as the countermeasure team) under the largest opposition party in South Korea, the Democratic Party, stated on the 9th that during the visit to Japan, it made clear to the Japanese society that it was concerned about the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Sewage discharge into the sea is a deeply worrying position.

According to reports, Liang Liyuanying (transliteration), a member of the countermeasure group, posted on social media that day that as of the 8th, there were 2.34 million pieces of information related to the keyword “Korean opposition party went to Fukushima”, and the current number exceeds 3.1 million. Nippon TV also paid attention to the countermeasure group’s position that differs from that of the South Korean government.

Liang Liyuanying said in a telephone interview that the countermeasure team emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the nationals of both countries. She said that the countermeasure group plans to set up an international discussion mechanism on this, and communicated with Japanese lawmakers on related matters through this visit, and agreed to discuss again after the Japanese local elections in April.

It is reported that the countermeasure team visited Japan from the 6th to the 8th, asked Tokyo Electric Power Company to provide relevant information on nuclear sewage, and went to Fukushima Prefecture to check the pollution situation around the nuclear power plant and other places. people talking. The countermeasure team is considering holding a press conference on the 10th to introduce the results of the visit to Japan.