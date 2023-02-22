Speech by the US president in Warsaw: “The people’s love for freedom will never diminish”

(LaPresse) “I repeat tonight what I said last year in this same place. A dictator wants to rebuild an empire, he will never diminish people’s love for freedom. Brutality will not crumble the will of the free. The Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.” She stated it the president of the United States, Joe Biden, during his speech in Warsaw, Poland. (LaPresse)