A dip in the Seine, the Olympic bet makes Parisians dream

PARIS – Dive into the Seine. Less than 500 days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the triathlon course has been presented which involves swimming in one of the most romantic of rivers. The Seine hasn’t been suitable for swimming since 1923, even if until a few decades ago some Parisians still broke the ban. Returning the bathroom in the heart of the Ville Lumière is one of the most spectacular Olympic promises: it will happen next summer for cross-country swimmers and triathletes at the Alexandre III bridge, under the Eiffel Tower, and then from 2025 for everyone Parisians in different parts of the city.

