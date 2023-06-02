A Disney Pride Collection from T_JAMA – MONDO MODA

T_JAMA launches its second Disney Pride Collection celebrating the alien Stitch. Fun and authentic, the print was inspired by the colors of the rainbow and the organic shapes that represent the characteristic stains of “Experiment 626”, combined with the character’s face.

To make this launch special, the brand promoted a campaign starring Jessilane and her girlfriend, Sté Frick, Yuri Oliver and her husband, Rogerio Madeo “Mouze” and Lamona Divine, exalting diversity and pride in being who they are.

The collection inspired by the character features pieces without distinction of gender and for different body types, the Estonado Moletom, in classic modeling with crew neck, in a “faded” black tone, giving the piece a charm and passing on the feeling of comfort and warmth. ; and the Moletom Runner Shorts, a new design by the brand, in lightweight, looser and more casual fabric, in addition to pink cord for waist adjustment.

Disney Pride Collection, of which Stitch Pride Collection is a part, was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits year-round to support the global LGBTQIA+ community.

About the brand

Created in 2018, the company owned by Tiago Abravanel and his sisters, Ligia and Vivian, was inspired by the contemporary lifestyle and an important question: why can’t we go out on the street with comfortable looks, just like the pajamas we wear at home?

The prints are exclusive, full of color and personality. In addition to dressing the whole family, from children to adults, with T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts and various other pieces in children’s sizes (2 to 12) and adults (PP to 5G),