Home » A Disney Pride Collection from T_JAMA – MONDO MODA
World

A Disney Pride Collection from T_JAMA – MONDO MODA

by admin
A Disney Pride Collection from T_JAMA – MONDO MODA

T_JAMA launches its second Disney Pride Collection celebrating the alien Stitch. Fun and authentic, the print was inspired by the colors of the rainbow and the organic shapes that represent the characteristic stains of “Experiment 626”, combined with the character’s face.
To make this launch special, the brand promoted a campaign starring Jessilane and her girlfriend, Sté Frick, Yuri Oliver and her husband, Rogerio Madeo “Mouze” and Lamona Divine, exalting diversity and pride in being who they are.

2023 T_JAMA Disney Pride Collection @ publicity

The collection inspired by the character features pieces without distinction of gender and for different body types, the Estonado Moletom, in classic modeling with crew neck, in a “faded” black tone, giving the piece a charm and passing on the feeling of comfort and warmth. ; and the Moletom Runner Shorts, a new design by the brand, in lightweight, looser and more casual fabric, in addition to pink cord for waist adjustment.

2023 T_JAMA Disney Pride Collection @ publicity

Disney Pride Collection, of which Stitch Pride Collection is a part, was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits year-round to support the global LGBTQIA+ community.

About the brand

Created in 2018, the company owned by Tiago Abravanel and his sisters, Ligia and Vivian, was inspired by the contemporary lifestyle and an important question: why can’t we go out on the street with comfortable looks, just like the pajamas we wear at home?
The prints are exclusive, full of color and personality. In addition to dressing the whole family, from children to adults, with T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts and various other pieces in children’s sizes (2 to 12) and adults (PP to 5G),
See also  Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and Leading the Way of Development——President Xi Jinping's Speech and Address at the Davos Forum Inspired the World-Aspects- Huasheng Online

You may also like

An “Arms Pact” with London: this is how...

Refusing to be the “backyard” of other countries,...

“Giacometti A.” is the last preview of the...

Biden tripped and fell Info

Al Pacino asked for a paternity test |...

fan and steward injured, two cars set on...

International Observation｜The opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue is...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 02 June...

Uma Nova Vida premieres on HBO and Discovery+...

Canadian wildfires continue, over 18,000 people in Halifax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy