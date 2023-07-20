A document signed by the EU came out of the CELAC summit which does not ooze warmongering towards Ukraine

The media went relatively silent about the summit of 17 and 18 July in Brussels between the EU and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) – 33 Latin American leaders representing around 650 million inhabitants. The Brazilian giant alone is inhabited by just under 220 million people.

The summit was tormented from initially very distant visions, including those relating to the conflict in Ukraine, starting with the refusal of the Celac countries of the proposal to also involve Zelensky; the forum concluded, after a complex and detailed negotiation, with the approval – with the exception of Nicaragua – of a joint document which contains points of considerable importance.

The proposal to express condemnation of the invasion did not pass on the war, but it was agreed on the “deep concern for the war ongoing against Ukraine” without ever mentioning Russia, and “all diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace” were supported, where diplomatic initiative – except for Macron’s attempts – was (and is) the great absentee from EU politics. It is therefore about a noveltymoreover in contrast with the general flattening of the EU on the new choices of NATO, as reaffirmed during the summit of Vilnius, where Slovenia had also distinguished itself. In fact, its Prime Minister had stated that his country “could contribute more to the peace efforts in Ukraine than to the G7’s security commitments”. This location it is not marginal because from 1 January 2024 Slovenia joins the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

But the EU-Celac document reveals other surprises: in the chapter where it is supported the universality of human rights “the elimination of double standards” is guaranteed, ie the defense of these rights in some geopolitical situations and not in others, on the basis of national or alliance interests.

Read Also

Brazil, Lula vetoes the sending of ammunition to Ukraine so as not to provoke Russia. The choice for economic reasons

That’s not enough: the entire point 10 is dedicated to criticizing allo slavery, breaking a taboo of former colonizing countries: “We deeply recognize and regret the unspeakable suffering inflicted on millions of men, women and children as a result of the transatlantic slave trade”. The document then requests the revocation of the multi-decennial agreement embargo against Cubarejecting the definition of the Caribbean state as “sponsor of terrorism”. It reiterates “that the right to access drinking water and sanitation has highlighted the central character of water with respect to life itself”. The importance of “parliamentary diplomacy” and multilateralism is underlined several times.

It was a meeting of special importance, also because it represented a sort of face-to-face between former colonized and former colonizers, as specified in the document, due to a wound that has never fully healed. From the point of view of the EU, the goal was to be able to access some raw materials, starting with lithium, an essential element for the batteries of electric vehicles, and which is present in large quantities in Argentina and especially the Chile (but also – sic! – in Ukraine, especially in the Donbass area).

The EU’s eagerness to search for lithium and other rare earths has increased since – at the beginning of July – China, as a presumable response to increasingly violent attacks from the West, placed the exports of some terre rare fundamental for modern technologies such as the derivatives of Gallium and Germanium.

Read also from Diego Battistessa’s blog

A plan to save the Amazon: for Lula and Petro, going from words to deeds will be complex

It is presumably the first time since the beginning of the conflict that a document signed by the EU has not leaked bellicosity it does not impose sanctions, it does not promise military supplies. Obviously, this does not mean that the Union has been struck down on the road to Damascus and has changed its orientation, but it does mean that it must begin to deal with an international community which, while generally criticizing the Russian invasion, has long since distanced itself from the militaristic fury of NATO and the EU itself. This is true for Latin America and for the vast majority of African and Asian countries, that is to say – more or less – for three quarters of humanity. Together, the Union begins to take note of the extreme difficulties of finding some raw materials due to its policy and makes – in the case of the document with Celac – a virtue of necessity.

All this loudly raises the issue of the existence of a already multicentric world, where, for example, the weight of countries such as Brazil cannot be ignored, and it makes clear the obsolescence of the current structure of the UN Security Council, where only the representatives of the victorious states of the Second World War sit permanently.

Little, but better than nothing: the Brussels summit represented one small step towards a change of position with respect to the ongoing war, towards a negotiation, and, together, a defeat of the most extremist countries of the Union: Poland and the Baltic republics. And perhaps also of Italy, given the temporary and marginal presence of Giorgia Meloni in Brussels. The uninterrupted bloodletting in Ukraine and the risk of political isolation in which the EU finds itself, squeezed between the USA and Russia, even more between the USA and China, and with Germany, already the locomotive of Europe, at a standstill, force us more and more every day to work for alternatives of peace and dialogue.