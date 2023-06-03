Home » A dog ate a boy in Vlasotinac Info
A dog in the center of Vlasotinac bit a boy (9) on the body and tore off part of his ankle.

In the center of Vlasotinac on Friday, June 2, a Belgian shepherd of the “Malinois” breed he gnawed on the body of the boy (9) and tore off part of his ankle. The tragedy would have been far greater if the enraged dog had not been stopped by its owner.

“The ambulance from Vlasotinac arrived immediately, gave him first aid, took him to the emergency center of Leskovac General Hospital, from where he was referred to KC Niš“, said the boy’s cousin. The dog attacked the boy while the toddler was playing in a small park area between two buildings, which borders the fence from which the dog escaped.

“As the children who were with him told me, the dog was not in the box but was walking around the yard. The owner was entering the yard, opened the gate, and the dog managed to escape and attacked our child directly.“, says the interlocutor. As he says, he does not blame the owner, but he resents him for keeping such a dangerous animal.

It is a Malinois dog that can jump over a two-meter-high wall“, says the boy’s relative, who says that the owner wanted to put the dog to sleep on the spot, but that the police did not allow him due to upcoming analyses.

