Nanuk, a one-year-old Australian shepherd who got lost during a family trip, walked 241 kilometers across the ice of the Bering Sea, survived a seal or polar bear bite and finally arrived safely at his home in Alaska.

Mandy Ivorigan, Nanuk’s owner who lives in Gambello, Alaska, and her family were visiting Savung, a town on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, last month when Nanuk went missing along with their other dogsby Starlight, the Anchorage Daily News reported, the Guardian reports.

The polar night passed a few weeks later, but there was no sign of Nanuk, which means polar bear in the Yupik language of the Siberian people.

A few months after Nanuk went missing, in Wells, a town 241 kilometers northeast of Savunga on Alaska’s west coast, people started posting pictures of the dog on social media in an attempt to find its owners.

“Dad texted me and said, ‘There’s a dog that looks like Nanuk in Wales,'” says Mandy Ivorigan.

She reactivated her Facebook account to check if it might be her lost dog. She was shocked to realize it was her Nanuk and wondered where he had come from in Wales.

What Nanuk experienced on his journey will forever remain a mystery. Mandy believes he was swept away by an iceberg while chasing prey.

“I’m pretty sure he ate the remains of the seal or caught the seal. Probably the birds too. He eats our homemade food. He is very smart“.

In order to bring the dog home to Gambel, Mandy hired both a boat and a regional airline that chartered the athletes from the Bering Strait Indigenous Olympic tournament.

Apart from a swollen leg, with large bite marks from an unidentified animal, Nanuk was in fairly good health.

