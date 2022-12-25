Home World A dozen people buried by an avalanche in Austria
World

A dozen people buried by an avalanche in Austria

by admin
A dozen people buried by an avalanche in Austria

About ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried by an avalanche in Lech in Austria and searches by dog ​​units and helicopters are underway. The local media reported it, reporting that one person was found injured and rescued, while the search for the others continues.

The avalanche started around 3 pm in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2700 meters, in the ski area of ​​Lech and Zürs, in the Vorarlberg region. According to the avalanche warning service, there was a high risk of avalanches in the area on Sunday.

See also  EU officials: Use frozen Russian foreign exchange assets for Ukraine to rebuild Russia: lawless!U.S. stocks open higher, star tech stocks rebound in intraday trading - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

People’s lives are deeply affected by strikes in...

Austria, ten skiers buried by an avalanche

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 13 and over...

Charles III, with the first Christmas message, pays...

Wall Street looks forward to receiving gifts from...

Meteorite fell in Somalia, two new minerals discovered:...

Massacre in the Kurdish cultural center, the Paris...

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ukrainian...

Ukraine, Christmas pact between the Orthodox and Catholic...

Capitol riots final report exposes the truth of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy