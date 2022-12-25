About ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried by an avalanche in Lech in Austria and searches by dog units and helicopters are underway. The local media reported it, reporting that one person was found injured and rescued, while the search for the others continues.
The avalanche started around 3 pm in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2700 meters, in the ski area of Lech and Zürs, in the Vorarlberg region. According to the avalanche warning service, there was a high risk of avalanches in the area on Sunday.
