About ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried by an avalanche in Lech in Austria and searches by dog ​​units and helicopters are underway. The local media reported it, reporting that one person was found injured and rescued, while the search for the others continues.

The avalanche started around 3 pm in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2700 meters, in the ski area of ​​Lech and Zürs, in the Vorarlberg region. According to the avalanche warning service, there was a high risk of avalanches in the area on Sunday.