Overseas Network, October 10. The strike at French refineries and oil depots has lasted for 10 days. Fuel supply at gas stations is tight. Many motorists are worried about fuel shortages and rising prices. . On the 5th local time, a knife attack occurred between drivers at a gas station in Haute-Savoie.

Violence broke out at a gas station in Saint-Julien, in the Geneva region of Haute-Savoie, according to a report by Radio France on the 9th. At 16:00 on the 5th, a local 20-year-old driver couldn’t bear to be overtaken by another car with a Swiss license plate while queuing, so he got out of the car with a knife and stabbed the driver of Gasai several times.

The attacker then fled but was quickly caught by police and taken into custody for investigation. The attacker admitted he stabbed him “at least six times” for not following the queuing rules.

The victim, a 33-year-old Swiss driver, was reported to have two children in the back seat of the car when he was attacked. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is now out of danger.

According to the report, the attacker was indicted on suspicion of “attempted murder” and was remanded at Bonneville prison in Haute-Savoie, where the local gendarmerie brigade was in charge of investigating the attack. (Overseas Network – Paris – Lujia)

