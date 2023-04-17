Home » A European diplomat was attacked in Sudan, where a serious political crisis has been going on for days with very violent clashes
On Monday evening, the High Representative for European Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, he said that in Sudan, where very violent clashes have been going on for days between the regular army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, the ambassador of the European Union was attacked. Borrell did not name the diplomat in question or give details of what happened, but the person attacked is believed to be Aidan O’Hara, head of the European Union diplomatic delegation in Sudan. O’Hara lives in Khartoum, the capital, and is thought to have been attacked in his own home: ad AFPEuropean Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali he said that O’Hara is fine.

In the clashes in Sudan almost 200 people have already been killed and over 1,800 injured: according to several analysts, the main risk is that the clashes could turn into a civil war. Announcing O’Hara’s attack, Borrell called it a “grave violation” of international law, and added that “the security of diplomatic headquarters and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities”.

