A family from Maramureș, guest of honor at the coronation of King Charles

The Bozai family, Ioan and Ileana, an ordinary family from Maramureș, are among the guests of honor who will participate, on Saturday in London, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles.

The Bozai family from the village of Breb, Maramureș county, met King Charles 12 years ago when the heir to the Kingdom’s crown visited their village. They sat with him at the table, and Ioan Bozai greeted him with his famous horn.

“I liked to work with wood, I wasn’t a great craftsman, but my father-in-law taught me, I stole from one, from another, and I ended up working at Prince Charles’ houses. After the houses were finished, the prince came to Breb. Great joy, the prince is coming. And the uncle called me, I went and sat at the table with Prince Charles, I had two glasses of wine”, Ioan told Digi 24.

The quoted source caught the couple packing for the trip of a lifetime. “The first time we put your seat belt on. Squeeze it tight. So that it doesn’t, look like this, have less space. Fold the shirt. So. And as tight as possible. my little one Put here also my breastplate and shell”. The two spouses also prepared traditional Romanian gifts: horinca and goodies from the pantry. “I prepared an apple pie. I put a bigger bottle, because we still have friends there. A bottle of plum liqueur and the indispensable pear liqueur”, says Ioan.

“I never thought of reaching such an event, I didn’t think it was possible. But God arranges everything, makes it right. With a lot of emotions, with a lot of joy”, says Ileana Bozai. “We will be stars, especially since we are dressed in our popular costume, which no one in Romania wears anymore, only in Maramureș”.

Photo source: video capture

