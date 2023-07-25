A family with a baby from Serbia is a victim of fraud in Greece | Info

A Serbian family with a one-year-old baby is the victim of a big fraud in Greece. They paid an advance for accommodation, but it turned out that the accommodation did not exist.

Greece is a favorite holiday destination of Serbs, but unfortunately every year we have a case where a family from Serbia is a victim of fraud. A family with a one-year-old baby made an advance payment in Nei Pori to the supposed brother of the owner of the apartment, and it turned out that the accommodation did not exist at all.

They reached the accommodation and realized that they had been tricked. They corresponded with the alleged owner, who was trying to get away in various ways.

“A family with a baby arrived in Nei Pori this morning to accommodation that does not exist. They paid a deposit of 100 euros in Serbia to the alleged brother of the person who rents out the accommodation. The fraudster probably does not even offer accommodation at all, but nonchalantly entered the group, posted a tempting ad and possibly took a few hundred euros of deposits from several people in the name of accommodation that does not exist. Given that his action was successful, count on him to appear again in groups with some other accommodation at some new destination“, it is stated in a post on the “Facebook” group “Grčka info”.

The alleged owner postponed the arrival of the family by one day. Fortunately, they managed to find a place to spend the night.

“This morning in Nei Pori they realized that there is no accommodation In the meantime, the fraudster had an accident and ended up in a hospital in Athens?! We have covered the picture on Viber because we do not know whose picture was used for fraud. Once again, we warn all tourists to be careful to whom they pay for their vacation!“, added in a post on the Facebook group “Grčka info”.

A photo of the payment slip was published, as well as the family’s correspondence with the alleged owner. However, it turns out that this family is not the only victim of fraud by this man.

“Related to the post about the person who defrauded a family with a baby for accommodation in Nei Pori. Three other families who have yet to go on vacation have paid money to the same person, so I cannot officially confirm that they will also be without accommodation until that happens. One family paid 200 euros (for two families) + one family paid 50 euros. Otherwise, this person offers accommodation in Nei Pori and Polichrono. The apartments have no name, he advertised them only as apartments. The profile has since been deactivated. He is still negotiating with people for accommodation through Viber and people are paying him a deposit. Insist on a video call with a potential owner who rents out accommodation in groups or contacts you via Viber! You have every right to demand to see the person to whom you need to make a new paymentc”, states another family on the mentioned “Facebook” group.

Tourists are advised to ask for proof that the person is the owner of the accommodation before paying for the arrangement. In the warning, it is emphasized to ask for a photo of the page of the contract where it is written that this person is the owner.

See the correspondence of the Serbian family with the fraudster in Greece



SERBS WITH A BABY ARRIVED IN GREECE, THEN WENT CRAZY WITH ANGER! They gave a deposit, and the owner had a “SEVERE accident” – He sent them shocking messages

