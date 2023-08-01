a fan was attacked in Podgorica because of Dejan Savićević’s jersey | Sport

Madness at the Bubućnosti match in the Conference League!

Buducnost was eliminated from the Conference League qualifiers, losing to Struga, a team from North Macedonia (4:3), but the match was marked by a scandal in the stands. Chaos happened in the first half when a part of the fans wanted to beat up a fan who appeared in a Red Star jersey. He wore the blue jersey of Dejan Savićević with the number 10 from the period when he played for the Serbian team, reports “Vijesti”.

As stated in the text, “a dozen of them attacked him, others intervened, and the police used force to calm the crowd and safely evacuate the ‘intruder’ and his companion”. They left the game towards the end of the first half. This happened immediately after the visitors’ goal for 2:1 in the third minute of stoppage time, but the equalizer followed in the ninth minute of stoppage time in the first half. In the second half, the Macedonians quickly scored two goals, leading 4:2, and then it was clear how everything would end, as Struga won the first match 1:0.

Savićević started his career in Budućnost and after five seasons in the Podgorica team, he moved to Crvena zvezda, where he was from 1988 to 1992. With the red and whites, he won the European Champions Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. After that, he moved to Milan, and then “Genie” returned to Zvezda. He finished his career in Rapid. He is currently the president of the Football Association of Montenegro.



