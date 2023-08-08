A fan was killed before the AEK Dinamo Zagreb match Sport

According to the media from Athens, one fan was killed in a fan fight.

A fan of AEK Athens died after a clash with Dinamo fans, claim the Greek media “Gazeta” and “Sport 24”. Although the “Bad Blue Boys” were banned from the Champions League qualifying match, Dinamo’s most ardent supporters went to Athens and there were several fights in the city the day before the match.

Many fans were arrested, and Greek media reports that one AEK fan died in hospital after being stabbed with a sharp object. Several of them ended up in the hospital after the fight and were waiting for medical intervention, while the aforementioned fan was the most critical. The doctors still failed to save him, so a great tragedy occurred before the match of the third round of qualification for the Champions League, which will be played tonight at 20:45.

According to information from the scene, Croatian fans came to the AEK stadium around 11 pm last night and attacked their fans there.

According to information from the scene, Croatian fans came to the AEK stadium around 11 pm last night and attacked their fans there. Allegedly, they also tried to break into the stadium, in which they failed. According to police sources, Dinamo fans arrived in Greece in a convoy of cars, although visiting fans were imprisoned, so it is not clear how they crossed the border without someone noticing that something was suspicious.

“A fierce fight broke out, they used Molotov cocktails, bats and other objects,” Greek media report and add that the police arrived at the scene of the incident in front of the stadium and managed to prevented further escalation of the conflict and arrested 83 people. It is not clear whether the fatal injury occurred at that location or at another location: “They were taken into custody and questioned in order to find the person who stabbed the deceased and to clarify the details of the case,” concludes the report of colleagues from Greece, according to whose information there were more than 150 “Boys” in Athens.

