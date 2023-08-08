A fan was killed in Athens, footage of a fight between Dinamo and AEK hooligans Sport

Watch footage of the fight in Athens where Dinamo and AEK fans clashed.

In a big fight between the fans of AEK and Dinamo in Athens, the day before the match of the third round of qualification for the Champions League, one Greek lost his life, according to the local media. According to unofficial information, the AEK fan was stabbed with a sharp object, after which he was taken to the hospital, but the doctors failed to save him.

A double-digit number of hooligans who took part in the fight near the AEK stadium, where the “Bad Blue Boys” tried to enter and create chaos, were injured, while according to the first unofficial information, more than 80 of them were detained. They created complete chaos around the city. and the citizens of Athens witnessed horrible scenes in the evening hours as hundreds of hooligans ran through the city with sticks, knives and molotov cocktails.

In this way, the UEFA ban did not help either, according to which Dinamo fans cannot enter the stadium for the match against AEK, but the Croats organized themselves and entered Greece by car without a significant check (about 150 of them). Check out the videos of the fight that are circulating on social networks and testify to the brutality:

