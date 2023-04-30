A fan with a chainsaw at the game | Sport

Unbelievable scenes of violence were seen in the quarter-final match of the African Champions League, but a fan with a chainsaw in the stands really shocked everyone.

Source: @Adam_Zmudzinski/Twitter

Tim Esperance from Tunisia will play in the semi-finals of the African Champions League after playing a double-header with Algeria kabilom was 2:1 in the overall result, but the second match of this duel was marred by great disturbances.

After the first half, the fans of the home team tried to invade the field and succeeded at one point. The match had to be stopped for more than 30 minutes as the fans ransacked the garbage cans, set them on fire and fought with the police, and the videos showed the police using tear gas to disperse the fans. The firefighters then had to be involved, and then the most dramatic scene was seen in the stands.

One of the fans was in the stands with a chainsaw, and when he appeared, everyone around him scattered while he, with a weapon that he somehow brought into the stadium, started to walk around the stands and “tour” the saw. Check out those scary scenes:

In the end, the match ended with a score of 1:1, and since Esperanza won the first match 1:0, they will now meet Al Ahli in the semi-finals of the African Champions League. The other semi-final pair consists of Vidad Casablanca from Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.

