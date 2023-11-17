A fan’s Odyssey to Lucca Comics & Games!

Lucca Comics is one of the most important comics fairs at a national level which this year reached the presence of 80,000 people in one day.

This year too I wanted to visit Lucca comics, which promised to be one of the richest in events ever, especially due to the presence of Hiro Mashima and Naoki Urasawa, manga authors who to say are very famous would be an understatement. wake up at 5.50am, departure at 6.00am, arrival at 9.00am in Lucca; as always, rivers of people in cosplay and without surrounded the great walls that define the historic centre, heavy traffic and the total absence of parking less than a kilometer from an entrance (you could see cars with heavy fines parked on the flowerbeds and on the pavements).

Once I entered the historic center I headed to the information point in the main square, where the prime video stand was located. Having taken the map with the stands for free, I headed towards the Funko and Bandai stand area to grab some rare pieces, but once I reached the entrance the clerk made me realize a very small detail: I had not converted the electronic ticket into bracelet.

So after a little odyssey and a bit of queuing I managed to get the bracelet, without realizing the kilometer-long queue that had formed behind me. So I went back to the initial plan by visiting the two stands mentioned before, then I went to jpop where I was able to buy the latest releases and then I took a look at the second-hand stands full of goodies including single comics, almost unobtainable complete series and figures expensive but extremely well made and above all rare; the only problem with these stands was that stopping to observe to evaluate whether or not to purchase the items was impossible due to the excessive amount of people walking around the tents, so shopping became extremely difficult because you didn’t have the time.

At lunchtime what was in my opinion the biggest problem of Lucca comics takes over: the rain. In fact, if first a light, almost pleasant drizzle fell, at lunchtime what seemed to be the biggest storm in history broke out, bars and restaurants throughout the city were full, so I had to settle for the food from the stalls, which was delicious, of course. , but I would have preferred to eat it without having to do a balancing act of holding the purchases and the umbrella in one hand and the sandwich in the other.

In the afternoon it had rained a bit so I went to make the main purchases of the day, so I headed to star comics and after having bought the back issues of some series I went to look for the variants of rave, edens zero and fairy tail, the most famous manga by Hiro Mashima, who meanwhile was behind the plexiglass doing shikishi for those who had waited for this moment for a long time. After leaving the stand I inquired about how to get one of his autographs: well people had been queuing since 3pm the previous day, and even if I had wanted to do the crazy thing of spending the night there, it wouldn’t have been of any use. because the maximum number of people for the following day had already been reached.

If I have to be honest, I understand little about the choice to have a mangaka who comes to Italy probably only once in his life make only 50/100 signatures in one day, also preventing him from signing the fans who are waiting for him outside the stand. By now it was getting late so I retired to the hotel until the following morning. The second day, having done almost everything, I was able to take it more calmly, the morning just went by visiting the sandwich stand, for which, fortunately, I got in line before it opened, I say fortunately for the queue that it was formed after he reached the middle of the long street in front of the tent. Inside there were some beautiful variants of the first volume of death note and obviously those of the various manga by Naoki urasawa as for pluto, there was also an expanse of blly bat box sets.

Well if meeting Mashima was impossible due to the wait, for Urasawa it was simply impossible, or almost since every 20 euros you spent you got a ticket that gave you a miserable chance of meeting him. During the afternoon I visited the various stands where it was possible to purchase more particular things such as pins, swords or manga and video game themed paintings. Finally, getting back into the car, I said goodbye to Lucca and around 8pm I went home.

At this point I would like to finish by analyzing this year’s fair: I certainly had fun, wandering around the stands, looking for particular things or doing things that don’t happen every day like a nineteenth-century fencing course allowed me to enjoy the experience ; only that the organization left something to be desired, starting from the fact that it was evidently not explained that it was necessary to convert the tickets, then the ridiculous length of the queues like the one for the One Piece stand, the sandwich stand and Japan Town, the idiocy of thus limiting the possibility of having even just an autograph from the two guest mangakas or the impossibility of calmly looking at the stalls due to overcrowding, the rain then contributed enormously to making everything more chaotic.

Surely the great turnout there was was caused by the recent depopulation of anime and manga among young people, but in short, although it may have been a nice experience, which I will most likely participate in again, I am afraid that Lucca is now too small for this event now extended outside Italy and that if a solution is not found this fair which has always been a unique moment for enthusiasts will end up being substantially unusable.

By Giovanni Ciri

