A fantastic goal by Erceg in the match Istra – Osijek | Sport

by admin
Watch the fantastic (own) goal in the match between Istra and Osijek.

Izvor: Twitter/HNLGoals/screenshot

The season has just started, and we already have one candidate for the best goal of the season.

Ante Erceg was the hero of Istria in the match, as thanks to his skills, Istria came from 2:4 to 4:4 in stoppage time and thus avoided defeat.

The striker of Istria is not in the official statistics of the match among the scorers, since the last two goals were officially own goals, but everything is solely his merit, since he mixed up Osijek’s defense both times and forced them to send the ball into their own net.

The last goal for 4:4 was real mastery that is rarely seen. Erceg received the ball near the corner flag, and then sent out half of the Osijek team, entered the box and shot, and the ball ended up in the net from the defender.

Watch a fantastic move rarely seen on football pitches!

It is interesting that Erceg wore Osijek’s jersey for two seasons, and now he has saddened the fans of his former club, who after a good start to the season drew against Demirspor in the Conference League qualifiers, and now a draw in the championship.

