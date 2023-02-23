Fire breaks out at U.S. uranium processing facility



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 23 (Editor Zhao Hao)A fire broke out at a uranium processing facility in the southern United States that morning, triggering an emergency response, a spokesman for the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said on Wednesday (February 22) Central Time.

According to NNSA officials, the fire broke out at the Y-12 National Security Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At 09:15 a.m. local time, building No. 9212 in the park caught fire, and about 200 employees were evacuated from the building.

Y-12 National Security Center It is understood that building No. 9212 is a uranium processing building, which is the main building in the park.Chemical processing and enriched uranium production facilitiesone.

The fire was contained within the building and did not spread to other areas. But because it was a fire “involving uranium compounds,” other buildings around Building 9212 were also evacuated.

An NNSA spokesman said the base had activated emergency response groups and was in close contact with local and state officials, adding that “there are currently no reports of injury or contamination.”

Officials said the absence of air monitors meant thatNo radioactive material leaked.

Frequent industrial accidents

Recently, there have been frequent industrial accidents in the United States, and two serious explosion accidents have occurred this week alone.

On Monday (February 20), an explosion occurred at a metal factory in Bedford, Ohio, USA. After the explosion, 13 injured people were taken to the hospital, and another person was treated at the scene. Later that day, the medical examiner confirmed that one person had died.

After the explosion at the metal plant in Ohio, several local communities reported a bad smell in the air. Earlier this month, about 100 kilometers from the blast, a train laden with toxic chemicals derailed and caught fire near East Palestine, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

On Tuesday (February 21), a fire and explosion occurred in a welding company in Florida, USA. Many buildings and vehicles on the scene caught fire and emitted black smoke, and huge fireballs were thrown into the air. The accident resulted in 2 deaths and 3 injuries.