A large fire broke out on Wednesday morning in a residence hosting people with disabilities in the French city of Wintzenheim, in the Haut-Rhin department, in Alsace. Rescuers rescued 17 people and said 11 more died. The structure in which the fire broke out is an old renovated barn that was rented by an association that helps people with disabilities. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

