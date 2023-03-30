Home World A fire on a passenger ship in the Philippines killed at least 12 people and 7 are still missing – Teller Report
World

A fire on a passenger ship in the Philippines killed at least 12 people and 7 are still missing – Teller Report

China News Service, March 30 (Xinhua) According to the Associated Press, on the evening of the 29th local time, a passenger ship carrying about 250 passengers caught fire near Basilan Province in the southern Philippines, killing at least 12 people and 7 people are still missing.

Basilan Province Governor Jim Hartaman said, “Because of the commotion caused by the fire, some passengers woke up from their sleep. Some people jumped off the boat.” They were then rescued by the coast guard or local fishermen.

In the early hours of March 30, 2023, a passenger ship caught fire near Basilan Province in the southern Philippines, and the Coast Guard was rescued.

Hattaman said most of the victims died from drowning. The victims included at least three children who were separated from their parents. At least 23 other passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

Currently, the Philippine Coast Guard is still assisting in the search for missing persons. The burnt passenger ship has been towed to shore and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maritime accidents are common near the Philippine Islands due to frequent storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding of passengers and poor enforcement of safety regulations.

On December 20, 1987, the “Donapas” collided with a tanker “Victor” full of crude oil, killing more than 4,300 people. This is the largest peacetime maritime disaster in the history of international shipping.

