The NBA made an urgent announcement about the contested match!

Dallas made scandalous decisions before and during the controversial loss to the Chicago Bulls (112:115) and could be held accountable for that! The Mavericks are ahead removed as many as five players from the team with different explanations, and during the game they took Luka Dončić out of the lineup, after he played only 12 minutes and scored 13 points.

Considering that the “Night of Slovenia” was held in Dallas last evening, the assumption is that club boss Mark Kuban and his associates decided to pay respect to Dončić’s compatriots by letting him play in the first quarter, and then coach Jason Kid replaced. “Luka Dončić finished the season“, the Mavericks coach said immediately and without hesitation. This also means that Dončić will not play even in the match against San Antonio on April 9, in which last season’s finalist of the Western Conference will end the season without participating in the playoffs.

Of course, it is not difficult to guess that in Dallas they are thinking about the upcoming draft and that with the worst possible score at the end of the league, they will secure the best possible position in the lottery, which would give them the chance to be among the first to select talents. However, the NBA league will not let everything pass without a reaction from the authorities.

“The NBA has begun an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the decisions and conduct of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Chicago Bulls. This implies an investigation of their motives for that movee,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Saturday.

Dallas announced on Friday, the morning before the game, that he would not play Kajri Irvingdue to recovery from an injury to his right foot, as well as Tim Hardaway Jr due to pain in the left ankle joint, as well as the wing center Maksi Kleber due to pain in the calf, while they are Josh Green i Kristian Wood got a vacation, for “preventive” reasons.

The Dallas-Chicago game thus became the center of attention throughout the country, which is another ugly episode in Dallas’ disappointing season. The Mavericks expected much more, especially when they brought in the champion playmaker Kyrie Irving and paired him with Doncic, but nothing came of the realization of high ambitions. Dallas apparently decided to “tank” and deliberately weaken his team for a “higher” but also nebulous goal – the NBA draft. And, he still owes high “picks” to the New York Knicks for bringing Kristaps Porzingis in 2019, a year after the Latvian left the Mavericks and moved to Washington.

And what does Dončić say to all that? “I can’t speak for him…” said Jason Kidd, the coach of Dallas, while already speculating that after such a humiliating situation Luka could be thinking about his future in Dallas, despite signing a huge contract the summer before last in Slovenia. Still in his fifth NBA season, the young superstar of Dallas (24 years old) took a big step back, because it was expected that after last season’s participation in the finals of the Western Conference, he would attack the title even more seriously, and not go to “cool down” together with the other best players team, while the other aces are preparing for the playoffs.

