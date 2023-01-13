Home World A flight in India dropped passengers and took off directly: more than 50 people stayed on the tarmac dumbfounded on the spot – yqqlm
A flight in India dropped passengers and took off directly: more than 50 people stayed on the tarmac dumbfounded on the spot

A flight in India dropped passengers and took off directly: more than 50 people stayed on the tarmac dumbfounded on the spot

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-01-11

Overseas Network, January 11 According to a report from India’s New Delhi TV station, a flight of India’s Go First Airlines suffered serious negligence in flight operations on the 9th. The plane took off after leaving more than 50 people, and the passengers were dumbfounded on the spot.

At 6:30 am local time on the 9th, the plane flew from Bangalore’s Campiguda International Airport to Delhi. However, when the plane took off, about 55 passengers were left in the bus on the tarmac. These passengers have completed check-in and baggage check-in. After the incident, passengers who did not board the plane were put on another flight four hours later.

The passenger named Kumar said that their bus was parked near the boarding gate. The ground staff was checking whether the flight was taking off. At first, they said that the flight would turn back. Company aircraft.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued “repeated erroneous” notifications to Go First and asked the airline to submit a report, the report said. Go First Airlines apologized to passengers on the 10th and offered affected passengers a free ticket. The crew involved has been removed from the company.

