A Forbidden Love: The Tragic Tale of Lilly and Felice amidst Nazi Germany

In the midst of the chaos and despair of World War II, an extraordinary love story blossomed between Elisabeth Wust, known as Lilly, and Felice Schragenheim. For 18 months, the two women defied societal norms and lived a forbidden love story in Berlin, until tragedy struck on August 21, 1944.

Elisabeth Wust vividly remembers the beginning of their relationship, describing it as a transformative experience. “It was like I was suddenly a different person. I felt free, alive like never before,” she says. However, their happiness was short-lived when the Gestapo, the secret police of Nazi Germany, arrested Felice upon their return from a romantic getaway.

Felice Schragenheim, a Jew living under a false identity, was immediately deported to a concentration camp. The exact details of her fate remain unknown, as her name joined the long list of “disappeared” Jews during the war. Lilly’s life, as she knew it, would never be the same.

In a BBC documentary recorded in 1997, Lilly spoke about their relationship and the impact it had on her life. “Those 18 months were a gift that I will never forget. Despite my misfortune, I was lucky to meet her, and for that, I will be grateful all my life,” she said.

The story of how Lilly and Felice met is both accidental and fateful. Lilly, married to a former Deutsche Bank official and a mother of four, hired Ulla Schaaf as a babysitter. Unbeknownst to Lilly, Ulla came from a communist, anti-Nazi family. Despite this, she ended up working for Lilly’s Nazi sympathizer family during the compulsory work year.

During the course of their friendship, Lilly made anti-Semitic comments, which Ulla found troubling. In an attempt to test Lilly’s true beliefs, Ulla introduced her to Felice under the false identity of Barbara F. Schrader. Felice had already moved into Ulla’s house to hide from deportations.

Their first meeting took place in November 1942 at Café Berlin in the heart of the German capital. Lilly was immediately captivated by Felice’s intelligence and charm. They spent an hour together, and at the end of their meeting, Felice gave Lilly an apple. Felice introduced herself as Barbara F. Schrader, the name on her false documents.

Their friendship grew stronger, and Felice eventually moved into Lilly’s house in May 1943. Lilly, who had initially been reluctant to acknowledge her attraction to women, finally divorced her husband in October of the same year.

Although the dangers surrounding them were immense, Lilly remained unaware of Felice’s Jewish identity. Felice continued her underground activities, passing documents to help Jews evade capture. It was only in a moment of complete honesty that Felice revealed the truth to Lilly.

Lilly’s acceptance and love for Felice remained unwavering. She recalls the moment, saying, “‘If I tell you what’s happening, will you still love me?’ she asked me. And then she told me: ‘I’m Jewish.’ In that moment, all the moments I had lived flashed before my eyes, and I told her: ‘Everything is fine now,’ and I took her in my arms.”

Their love affair continued amidst constant fear and danger. Felice worked as a stenographer for a Nazi newspaper, engaging in clandestine activities that Lilly was not fully aware of. However, on August 21, 1944, tragedy struck when the Gestapo arrived at their doorstep. Felice was arrested based on a photo taken on their balcony, and their lives were forever changed.

Felice was taken to a detention center in Berlin before being transferred to a concentration camp. Lilly began keeping a diary to record their moments together and Felice’s poetry. The exact circumstances of Felice’s arrest and her ultimate fate remain unknown.

After the war, Lilly placed a plaque on their Berlin home with both their surnames joined as if they had been married. She kept the plaque until her death in 2006, a testament to their enduring love.

The story of Lilly and Felice serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love and resilience amidst the darkest times in history. Their love story continues to inspire and reminds us of the invaluable gifts of freedom and acceptance.

