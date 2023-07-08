A former Belgian soldier has been arrested in Norway for threatening Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in a video

A 29-year-old former Belgian soldier was arrested in Norway after a video circulated on social media on Friday of him dressed in black, in a forest, firing four shots at a photograph of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The Belgian news site The standard writes that the video was associated with a text inviting the government to resign, and saying that otherwise there would have been “bloodshed”. In the video, the man said, in English, that he was in Norway, and that he was “determined to survive”. The judiciary is investigating the possibility that the man wanted to organize a terrorist attack.

Belgian police searched the suspect’s home in the northeastern part of the country. Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said the arrested man had been expelled from the army in 2022 for his ties to a biker gang, some of whom had been arrested for possession of a firearm.

