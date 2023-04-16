A former Indian politician sentenced to life in prison was killed on live television

Atiq Ahmed, an Indian politician who had been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, and his brother Ashraf, who was also already in prison, They were killed as they spoke to some reporters on live television.

Ahmed was 60 years old and was killed with his brother on the evening of April 15 in Allahabad, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago his son was killed. The Ahmed brothers were shot and killed while handcuffed on their way to a medical examination. Three people were arrested for their killing, who had pretended to be journalists to get close to them.

Atiq Ahmed had been in prison since 2019, from which he came out to participate in the trials in which he was accused, and from 2004 to 2009 he was a member of the Indian parliament. For some time, like his brother, he had been at the center of numerous court cases, among other things involving extortion and murder charges. Several articles speak and have spoken of him as a “criminal” and a “gangster”. A few weeks ago he said he feared the police would kill him. For the past six years, he writes BBC, in Uttar Pradesh more than 180 people indicted or accused of various crimes were killed by police, accused by activist groups of carrying out “extrajudicial killings”.