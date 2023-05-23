A former UN official published an article: The United States’ “addicted to war” led to the debt crisis-Original-Overseas Network

U.S. troops stationed in Syria (data map)

Overseas Network, May 23rd Jeffrey Sachs, a former UN official and professor at Columbia University, published an article on the US news website Common Dreams News Center on the 20th that it is the US government’s obsession with war that has led to the current US debt crisis. The way to control the persistent US debt crisis is to “stop the wars that the United States wages and reduce its military spending.”

The article stated that since 2000, the U.S. military-industrial complex has led the United States into “catastrophic wars” in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and now Ukraine. These wars are not only “terrible” for the United States, but also “greater disasters” for the countries that the United States claims to save.In addition to ending wars waged by the United States, the article further calls forU.S.Close most military bases around the world and “negotiate new arms control agreements” to cut annual military spending by nearly a quarter.

The article notes that U.S. government debt has climbed from $3.5 trillion (35% of GDP) in 2000 to $24 trillion (95% of GDP) in 2022.The cost of the war has also soared from $8 trillion in fiscal year 2001 to $15 trillion in fiscal year 2022, accounting for more than half of the debt. It can be seen that the high U.S. government debt is mainly caused by the U.S. “addicted to war and military spending”.

The article warns that if the United States keeps its current policy unchanged, the US debt will reach 185% of GDP by 2052. The article reminds, “Down with the military-industrial lobby is a crucial first step in rectifying the U.S. fiscal sector. This is a necessary measure to save the U.S. and the world from improper profit-seeking politics.”。(Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

