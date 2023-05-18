A four-year-old boy shot his brother with a gun | Info

A four-year-old boy from Houston accidentally shot his one-year-old brother after finding an unsecured gun in the house.

A one-year-old boy in Texas underwent surgery after his 4-year-old brother accidentally shot himself in the leg after finding an unsecured gun in their Houston home Tuesday nightauthorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said on Twitter that the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after the incident, but that he is expected to survive.

The children’s father said he was not at home at the time of the shooting, but the children’s mother was. He said that the four-year-old likes to playing with guns and probably didn’t know he found the right onewhich belonged to a relative who lives in the house.

Harris County Sheriff’s Maj. Saul Suarez urged gun owners to properly secure their firearms away from their children during a news conference Tuesday.

“I want to take this time to remind the community to be responsible when it comes to guns. Make sure you secure them, especially when there are children in the home,” Suarez said.

There have been at least 113 accidental shootings of children in the US so far this year, resulting in 47 deaths and 68 injuries. This incident comes just two months after a similar random shooting in Harris County, where a 3-year-old girl killed her 4-year-old sister after finding her parents’ gun.

