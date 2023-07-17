A French city wants to map the DNA of its dogs to identify poop left on the street

In Béziers, a city of about 70,000 inhabitants in the south of France, since Sunday dog ​​owners residing in the most central district of the city have been obliged to provide a saliva sample from their pet in order to record its DNA. The goal is to create a genetic file that allows you to identify those who leave their dog’s poop on the street without picking it up. This was announced by the mayor, Robert Ménard, who had already proposed a similar measure in 2016. Speaking to local radio, Ménard complained that the municipality has to collect more than a thousand poops a month.

Every dog ​​must have a “genetic passport”, as defined by French newspapers: without it, you risk a fine of 38 euros. You can get it by taking your dog to a local vet and having him take a free DNA test. Those who leave their dog’s poop on the streets of the center will instead have to pay 122 euros for cleaning costs.

Citizens have three months to adapt to the new measures, which will remain in an experimental phase until 2025, when it will be decided whether to keep them definitively or not. The mayor said there will be a certain tolerance on the “genetic passport” for tourists’ dogs, but like everyone else they will risk a fine for cleaning costs if they don’t pick up their animals’ droppings.

Ménard is a rather eccentric and controversial character in France: in the past he served in the Socialist Party and was one of the founders of Reporters sans frontières, an international organization that deals with the protection of press freedom and journalists. Over time, however, he has taken increasingly intolerant and very conservative positions on issues such as security, the reception of refugees and the “decorum” of the city, moving decidedly towards right-wing ideas.

In 2014 he had been elected mayor of Béziers with a program according to some further to the right also of the Front National, the most popular far-right party in France, led at the time by Marine Le Pen. Among the most discussed initiatives that Béziers has promoted in his city there have been a summer curfew for children under thirteen and an ordinance against those who spit in the street.

In Italy a project for the creation of the genetic profile of dogs through feces was introduced in South Tyrol, in the autonomous province of Bolzano: the law was approved in 2020 but the obligation will enter into force in 2024. The costs for creating the genetic profile – 65 euros with the veterinary service of the provincial health authority – will be borne by of the owners and the profiles will have to be created by 31 December 2023. A similar proposal had been made in the municipality of Turin but had been rejectedand last February a delegation of councilors from the municipality of Genoa met Arnold Schuler, councilor of the autonomous province of Bolzano, to find out about the project with the idea of ​​introducing it to Genoa as well.

