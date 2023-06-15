



A funeral, an intimidation, a warning

BERLUSCONI MUST NOT DIE

Francesco Toscano conducts. Participants Glauco Benigni, Fulvio Grimaldi, Umberto Pascali

We are witnessing something to which the treatment inflicted on us by pandemic, climate change, war, mutation of language: the transformation of reality into its opposite, or, in any case, into its deformation. So in the nefarious and grotesque days of the celebrations of an entrepreneur-politician-guitar and brigand, the phenomenon to be assigned to the damnation of memory they are no longer Berlusconi and Berlusconism, but anti-Berlusconism and those who insist on practicing it. Nice Shot.

A balanced and dialectical point was placed by the episode of Dietro Sipario dedicated to the question that it is not an exaggeration to define as dramatic in its premises, in its development and in the repercussions in progress and which threaten to further aggravate our shocking anthropological mutation.

A dialectical balance supported by Francesco Toscano who, as a skilled moderator, has safeguarded the voice of that vast group of neither-nor. Nor entirely against the criminal king of Arcore, even though he guarantor of his interests, more than that of honest Italians, protected by the boss; nor entirely in defense of him, for having somehow differentiated himself from the sacred texts imposed on our condition as an imperial brand by raising his head a little more in international fora. And towards the “bad judges”.

I pass over the contribution, ultra-generous towards the object of the dispute, by the expert from Washington Umberto Pascali, with his attempt to make the microbe Berlusconi an ideological-political copy of the giant Trump. Both bizarre, off-register and in some ways subversive with respect to the order codified by ultra-liberal and warmongering capitalism, but the comparison remains between a provincial lot without cultural tools other than those of anti-culture, Drive In and the “allow me ”, and a strategic improviser, visionary, but uncertain between side steps and lockstep steps.

I found Glauco Benigni’s great expertise in the field of structures, powers, mechanisms and conditions of communication illuminating in the era in which the capitalism of the third millennium based on advertising has become a crucial function. Of which Berlusconi was only the more or less accomplice, employee and then victim.

As for me, I saw our human story in the time of the Late Empire in the chilling face, made and remade, inflated, modeled, finally transformed into the grotesque mask of a clown of the Circus of Horrors. Artificial face instead of the natural one, when Artificial Intelligence is called to obliterate the natural one. Another reversal of nature, not even in its caricature, but in its very opposite.

But that’s the surface. The assignment to Berlusconi of a function of breaking the system is based on pure appearances, headbutts that left no trace in a path that, in essence, was the one trodden by an uninterrupted group of fixers, opportunists, committed homunculi, more or less all, in servile praise and cowardly outrage. The first, reserved for the ontological master, the second, for the national masses and the enemy to spit on as he indicates to us.

There is no substantial solution of continuity with respect to the system accepted by the vanquished in 1945 and assigned to political forces corrupted by threats and subsidies, under the control of Gladio, secret services, hetero-directed massacres, associated organized crime and neo-fascist terrorist laborers. The nodes of the black thread differ only in the manner and intensity of the execution, in the intellectual depth and in the crime rate of the various vendipatria, imperial proconsuls: De Gasperi (who must be recognized as unable to go beyond saving what can be saved) , Andreotti, Craxi, Berlusconi, Prodi, Monti, Renzi, Draghi, leaving out yesterday’s and today’s sketches.

We are reduced to digging in the mud of politics and economy subordinate to great powers basically enemies of the peoples, to hang some of these “protagonists” on a hook of otherness: Craxi, super-thief, in Sigonella, but then in the absolute continuity of obedience blind and absolute; Prodi for (de)merits of the euro and pro-Europeans, Berlusconi a friend of the vilified Putin, but in the most sinister observance of the rules and overseers assigned to us after the war

In the Greek myth, container of all human wisdom, friendship, Achilles-Patroclus for one, is the strongest bond, and breaking it is the greatest crime. When we think of the ransom of a vaudeville housekeeper, because he was likeable, a backstreet jokester, an envied whoremaster who put (or left) women in their place, set by healthy morals, prescribed only nine times, but convicted of stealing from Italians through tax fraud, corrupter of judges, finances and journalists, bestower of television vulgarities that degraded the Italy of Dante and Raphael to the point of making it unrecognizable, when we think, or don’t think, of all this and more, we hang on to the foresight that he would have shown in relations with Gaddafi and Putin, friends.

Friends stabbed in the back, as soon as the killer saw the master’s eyebrow rise.

He did the same with the Italians. But, as we are seeing, there is never an end to the worst. Those state funerals, complete with Mattarella, are a warning.