A fur seal seen in Ulcinj | Info

Until recently, the fur seal was one of the most critically endangered species on the planet and is on the verge of extinction, and it was recently seen in Montenegro.

Source: MedCEM Channel/Youtube

Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus), a type of seal that was thought to have become extinct in Montenegro more than half a century ago, was registered again in the Montenegrin sea! The members of the NGO “Mediterranean Center for Ecological Monitoring – MedCEM” Dušan Varda and Đorđe Kovjanić came at the invitation of Muzafer Čauši from Ulcinj to check the information that this is an extremely rare and protected species, for which until now there was no solid evidence that it exists in Montenegroseen the previous day in the Ulcinj water park.

Nagip Kurti, a sports fisherman from Ulcinj, informed them that the day before he had met a seal while diving, and that he had no dilemma about which species it was – because during his sixty years of diving experience he had never seen such an animal.

Therefore, in recent decades, numerous activities have been undertaken with regard to the protection of the remaining population, for which at the end of the 20th century it was estimated that there were about 500 individuals left on our planet.

foka Source: youtube.com/MedCEM Channel

These marine mammals, thanks to the efforts of scientists and international protection programs, seem to have managed to restore their population so that today it is believed that there are more than 700 of them. various coasts.

The most stable Mediterranean populations are found in Greece and Turkey, while the largest isolated colony of over 300 individuals is located on the Cabo Blanco peninsula – on the border of Western Sahara and Mauritania.

“In Montenegro, this species falls under the strictest nature protection regime, because it is an understatement to say that it is a rare species – it is officially the most endangered mammal in the Mediterranean. The very appearance of this species should be an alarm to the authorities that this area should be immediately placed under the highest level of marine protection, which we will continue to do in the future.“, says Dušan Varda, director and environmentalist who has been running the NGO MedCEM for 18 years.

(World/CDM)

