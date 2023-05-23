a gameplay trailer and new details from the developers

Milestone today released a new trailer del gameplay Of RIDE 5the new motorcycle simulator coming soon August 24th on Xbox Series X|S. The video, showing several game scenes in different climatic conditions, is accompanied by a new description of the game from the manufacturer Paul Bertoniwho explains how the game is designed for “satisfy both the mind and heart of the players“.

Here is what Bertoni revealed below, while you can find the new trailer below.

RIDE is a series that has no parallels in the panorama of digital two-wheelers, because it must speak to the minds and hearts of the players at the same time. And when it comes to satisfying the former, we all know that the first thing we look at is the technological aspect of a production.

With regard to RIDE 5as you probably already know it will be Milestone’s first new-gen only gamea choice dictated by the desire to achieve the highest quality standards, which will be achieved through a series of technical upgrades. Motorcycles, for example, will be improved with particular attention to glass, the rendering of materials and their polygonal representation.

From this point of view, the greatest detail is allowed by the use of scans obtained with photogrammetry or with the CAD that our partners deliver to us. This allows greater fidelity to the original bikes and a more realistic rendering at stake. I would also like to underline the new system designed to represent the volumetric cloudswhich will physically react to the change in light, and which will make the scenarios even more suggestive and unpredictable thanks to the implementation of the dynamic weather.

The physics will also be improved with more customizable parameters and greater precision, while the opposing drivers will be managed by an artificial intelligence that will boast different levels of aggressiveness and which will therefore be more or less aggressive when overtaking. Making a new-gen only game offers the possibility of offering all these features at the same time, moreover with 20 opponents on the track.

RIDE 5 it will also be a game for everyone, focusing on the ability to be approachable by anyone, so as to guarantee even less experienced players a lot of fun from the first time they get on the saddle. There will be neural aids that will meet novice players, who will thus enjoy a less steep learning curve and who will be able to find the most suitable level of challenge for them. Let me be clear, a more immediate game does not mean that it is leveled down; with the aids off and the difficulty set to the maximum of the simulation, RIDE 5 will be extremely realistic and challenging.

The mind and the heart, we said at the beginning. After addressing the technological implications of RIDE 5, it’s time to deal with the emotional ones, which find their expression in various situations. The first of which is to propose an experience in which anyone can identify. RIDE 5 in fact allows you to drive on real or invented circuits and roads, to tune your own bikes, to change their livery (using your own or those created by other users, thanks to the editor in the game) and by customize the pilot. And above all to ride motorcycles that are not the ones you see in the world championship, the prerogative of a small handful of super riders, but on the contrary those that we can buy from the dealer, that we dream of buying or that we may have already owned.

Driving a motorcycle in RIDE 5 also means feeling the adrenaline of speed, being one with the medium, feeling that you are in complete control of the situation. And if you can feel all this while enjoying breathtaking views, immersing yourself in their beauty (obviously with the gas wide open), even better. This is the case, for example, of the new original track which will debut in RIDE 5 and that it will be set in the Pacific. It will be very visually beautiful but also very challenging and will combine suggestive panoramas with demanding corners and braking points, adding various points of interest to the setting.