a girl ends up in the hospital

a girl ends up in the hospital

by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

A Nigerian girl was injured this afternoon in Palermo, in a collision between a scooter and a kick scooter that took place in via Notarbartolo, on the corner with piazza Matteo Boiardo, next to the tram station. The young…

Clash between scooter and motorcycle in Palermo: a girl ends up in hospital

