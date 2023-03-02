by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

A Nigerian girl was injured this afternoon in Palermo, in a collision between a scooter and a kick scooter that took place in via Notarbartolo, on the corner with piazza Matteo Boiardo, next to the tram station. The young…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Clash between scooter and motorcycle in Palermo: a girl ends up in hospital appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.