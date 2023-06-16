A girl fell into an abyss because of a selfie | Info

A Turkish citizen was injured when she fell from a cliff into a 25-meter-deep ravine in Brajići, the Budva Security Department confirmed to Montenegrin media.

Source: MONDO/Nicoleta Vukčević

According to unofficial information, the 27-year-old girl tried to take a selfie, but lost her balance and fell into the abyss.

She was transferred to a hospital in Cetinje, from where she was then transported to the Clinical Center of Montenegro (KCCG) in Podgorica, “Viejsti” writes.