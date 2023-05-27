Home » A girl from Belgrade made a list of students she wants to kill Info
A girl from Belgrade made a list of students she wants to kill Info

A girl from Belgrade made a list of students she wants to kill Info

A girl in Elementary School “Milena Pavlović Barili” made a list of students she wanted to kill.

Source: Kurir/Tamara Trajković

A girl from the senior year of the Belgrade elementary school “Milena Pavlović Barili” wrote in a notebook a list of the names of the students she wanted to kill., “Blic” learns. As he further learns, the police have taken measures and actions and are checking with the school psychologist.

Also, consultations were carried out with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office and an order for further action in connection with this case is awaited. Allegedly, in addition to the names of peers, the girl also drew a knife, and she had problematic behavior beforereports Kurir.

After two mass murders in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar and in the vicinity of Mladenovac, which took place on May 3 and 4, the police carried out an operation to arrest both minors and adults for various threats to commit the same massacres, including they also had children who had lists of students they were allegedly planning to kill.

