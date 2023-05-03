A girl from France was also killed in the tragedy in Belgrade | Info

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that among the victims of the attack at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade was a student of French nationality.

“It is with sadness that we learned about the armed attack that took place at the ‘Vladislav Ribnikar’ school in Belgrade on the morning of May 3, which caused a large number of victims among students and teachers, including a student of French nationality,” the statement on on the website of the ministry, reports N1.

Eight children and a security guard were killed this morning in an armed attack by a fourteen-year-old student at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in the center of Belgrade. Six students and one teacher were injured and the attacker was arrested.

“Our services and our embassy in Belgrade are mobilized to provide all their support to the family of our young compatriot. We also think of the families of the victims, to whom we express our deepest condolences, as well as the many injured, to whom we wish a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

France expresses full solidarity with the Serbian people and authorities, French diplomacy stated.

On the website of the French embassy in Serbia, a short statement from the Serbian ministry was published, which did not state that the French girl was among the victims.

The French newspaper “20 minutes” also reported that a French schoolgirl was among the victims.

The newspaper reported the statements of Serbian officials and added that this type of attack is extremely rare in the Balkan countries.