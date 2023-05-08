a girl raped in a disco in via Padova

Milano – Raped in the bathroom of a club tonight in via Padova. It is the shocking story of a 31-year-old woman. According to what has emerged so far, the young woman spent the evening with a group of friends at Q Club in via Padova 21.

Around 3 o’clock, going to the toilet, he crossed paths a stranger who would have dragged her to the toilets and then abuse her. Shocked, the woman returned to her friends reporting what had happened. Then the call to 112. The carabinieri arrived immediately and immediately set out in search of the alleged rapist: a difficult undertaking, as there were no internal cameras. The thirty-one year old, an employee who lives in the Milanese area, told the carabinieri about her story, without however being able to describe her attacker as she was in shock. She was rescued at the Mangiagalli Clinic.

Traumatized by what had just happened to her, the 31-year-old she failed to give any description of her attacker nor to indicate whether he was Italian or had a foreign accent and not even to file a formal complaint at the moment. Investigations are now underway: witnesses are being heard and the videos from external surveillance cameras have been recovered. The restaurant is located at the beginning of via Padova, not far from piazzale Loreto. It is not an ethnic club, quite common in the area: it is a club known for being gay-friendly, offering techno and house music.

Only ten days ago Milan experienced another rape, another dramatic violence against a woman. In that case the victim was a 36-year-old tourist of Tunisian origin. She arrived from Norway and headed for France, in the night between 27 and 28 April she was raped twice by a homeless compatriot, first in the gardens in front of the station, then in a lift at the station. The woman was also severely beaten. All under surveillance cameras and this made it possible to identify the attacker almost immediately, who was arrested a few hours later.

It dates back to April 1st sexual violence outside a club in the Corso Como area. A 37-year-old Moroccan homeless man with a history of robbery and harassment raped a girl who was in trouble in the middle of the night. She was left without a cell phone, he had offered to help her but then he had raped her by threatening her with a shard of a bottle. She, in shock and terrified, had agreed to be taken home by him on the morning of Saturday 1st April, around 11. Once she was safe under the house, where her roommate joined her, she moved away from the man. Her friend called the police. Then the girl went to Mangiagalli where the violence was ascertained and where she was discharged with a 20-day prognosis.