Sophie Rason (20) survived a traffic accident in which her two best friends were killed, and the police searched for them for two days, which is why Sophie survived two days in a car wreck with corpses.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

Sofi Rason (20), a young girl working in a bank, survived a serious car accident in Cardiff a month ago when her two best friends were killed, and one friend barely survived like Sophie, writes the British “Mirror”. She was immediately operated on for a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. Her mother, Ana Sertovic, said that her daughter is awake, eating and talking.

Sophie was on her way to a nightclub in Newport with four friends when their Jeep Tiguan crashed into a tree on the A48 in Cardiff at around 2am. It took the police two days to find the crashed car.

Her friends were found dead – Iv Smit (21), Darsi Ros (20) and Rafel Žen (21). He survived Shane Loughlin (32) who is recuperating with Sophie at Cardiff University Hospital.

“Sophie was in a semi-conscious state in the damaged car for two days calling for help. He is in shock and has a lot of injuries. You cannot recognize her. Thank you very much. Sophie Rason can now read all of this and see the love and kindness we have all received and we are all truly grateful and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. She hates me for forcing her to get injections, but mom Ana knows best“, wrote Ana Sertovic, Sofir’s mother, on the social network “Facebook”.

Sofi Rason (20)

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

(WORLD)