A grand jury has indicted Jack Teixeira for leaking confidential US Department of Defense documents

A grand jury has indicted Jack Teixeira for leaking confidential US Department of Defense documents

A grand jury he indicted Jack Teixeira, the man arrested in April by the FBI on charges of posting dozens of US Department of Defense documents online, for unauthorized possession and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized theft of classified information. “The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of confidential information threatens the security of our country,” said Massachusetts Attorney Joshua S. Levy: “Those who are granted access to confidential information have the obligation to safeguard them for the safety of the United States, our military, our citizens and our allies.”

The documents released by Teixeira mostly contained classified information and analysis on the war in Ukraine and were shared in an online group on Discord, a very popular messaging platform. According to the allegations, Teixeira had begun posting information contained in the documents on the group in December 2022, and since January he had also begun sharing photos of the same documents. Teixeira is 21 years old and used to work for the Intelligence Division of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Air Force reservist corps in the state.

In the American system, confidential documents – those that are often also called “classified” – are those that contain information that could damage or endanger the national security of the United States. There is a precise classification of confidential documents, within which the “top secret” documents are considered the most delicate: for this reason they are also the ones to which fewer people generally have access.

