A grandfather mourns the death of his 3-year-old granddaughter in an Israeli bombing in Gaza

(Khaled Nabhan at his home on November 27. (Credit: CNN)

CNN – Grief, agony, and disbelief – this is what Khaled Nabhan has been experiencing after the horrifying loss of his grandchildren, 3-year-old Reem and 5-year-old Tarek, in a brutal Israeli airstrike on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in southern Gaza. Speaking to CNN from the rubble of his home, Nabhan described the tragic last night she had with her grandchildren, and broke down in tears as she recalled not being able to fulfill their simple, innocent wishes due to the war.

With millions in Gaza still reeling from the aftermath of the conflict, the temporary truce has allowed families to return home, bury loved ones, and take stock of the devastation that has befallen them. Nabhan shared with CNN videos and photographs of the children in happier times, laughing, singing, and playing. One of the heart-wrenching images showed Nabhan fixing Tarek’s hair for the last time, as she remembered how much he loved his hair done like that.

The death of more than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,000 children, and the devastation of entire neighborhoods have left a scar that seems irreparable. In a widely shared video of his moment of grief, Nabhan is seen kissing his lifeless granddaughter goodbye, longing for a response that will never come.

The pain, loss, and sorrow associated with this brutal conflict are reverberating across Gaza, leaving countless families in mourning. While the truce has given some reprieve, the wounds of war remain open, and the long road to recovery seems daunting. For Nabhan and many others, the future appears bleak, and the images of happier times continue to haunt them in the wake of such a deep and terrible loss.

As part of a conflict that is taking more innocent lives and tearing families apart, Nabhan and thousands of others await a better tomorrow, one that will hopefully bring peace and healing.

